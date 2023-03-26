The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has denied dropping his case against the outcome of the February 25 elections

Atiku, a former vice president, distanced himself from a press statement released to that effect, describing it as fake

The PDP flagbearer said the election was widely rigged and his lawyers still has his mandate to challenge it in court

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied withdrawing his petition challenging the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 elections.

The former vice president made this known in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, March 25.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar insists he is challenging the outcome of the February 25 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said a fake press statement has been released, claiming he has accepted the outcome of the 2023 presidential election which he described as "widely rigged".

2023 presidency: I am challenging Tinubu's victory - Atiku insists

After debunking the fake press release, Atiku went on to reiterate that he is still challenging the 2023 presidential election.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

"I join other lovers of democracy in Nigeria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the pre-determined outcome of the February 25 election.

"I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party," he said.

Legit.ng notes that Atiku has filed a petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court to challenge Tinubu's victory.

Nigerians react to Atiku's statement

Yahya Idris commented:

"We are very optimistic and prayerful that we shall reclaim our mandate Mr President by God grace."

Usman Ahmed said:

"Sir your commitment to democratic struggle in Nigeria is not beyond election season you are only fighting for personal interest, you don't have Nigerians at heart."

Yusuf Alhaji Mudi said:

"That is a true leader, and a committed Democrat, Sir Nigerians are very proud of you."

Badru Moruf Ayinde said:

"Sir, you called it rigged and sham yet calling INEC Nigeria to declare you as the winner of such election and your running mate in the 2019 presidential election also claiming to be the winner of the same election."

Comrd Mubarak Abdullahi said:

"A dishonest election was held in Nigeria and God willing, we will take our rights from the oppressors who betrayed our country."

Atiku reveals how INEC allegedly deducted his votes to ensure Tinubu won

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deducting his votes to facilitate Tinubu's victory.

The PDP presidential flagbearer also accused the electoral commission of allocating votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate who was declared the election winner.

His accusations were contained in a petition filed on Tuesday, March 21, at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

