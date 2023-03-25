Atiku Abubakar has insisted that he has not withdrawn his court case against the victory of Bola Tinubu

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, nothing will make him validate the election

Going further, he insisted that he will continue to challenge the legality of the election, alongside his party

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has denied validating the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the just concluded elections, gave this in a statement personally issued by him on Saturday, March 25, in Abuja.

The statement was made available to Legit.ng.

Atiku Abubakar denies validating the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Twitter

He consequently denied what he called a fake press release making the rounds on the election.

The statement read:

"I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me and purportedly giving legitimacy to the widely rigged presidential election of February 25.

"The so-called press release did not emanate from me or my office, and it should be treated with repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

"I join other lovers of democracy in Nigria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the pre-determined outcome of the February 25 election.

"I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election, alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

"The decision to challenge the sham election of February 25, the worst election in our democratic history, is not predicated on my personal interest but for the interest of Nigeria and its people. It is aimed at deepening deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy to an outcome of illegitimacy. My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season."

"Jobless minister": Atiku’s aide blasts Keyamo, calls him several names

Meanwhile, the special assistant on Public Communication to Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has described the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, with terrible words.

Shaibu said this in a statement while reacting to Keyamo’s statement wherein he accused the opposition of planning to truncate democracy.

Atiku’s aide in a statement made available to Legit.ng said Keyamo should be sanctioned for dereliction of duty having abandoned his primary job as a minister to be the spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign organisation even after the polls had ended.

