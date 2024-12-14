A beautiful Nigerian lady shared a sweet video as she graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University

The viral romantic video featured the lady’s boyfriend, who was also graduating from the school

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple and shared opinions about the relationship

A lady and her boyfriend graduated together from Obafemi Awolowo University.

She shared a video of the both of them in their convocation gowns.

Lady celebrates with boyfriend as they graduate together. Photo: @miss_ptiana

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @miss_ptiana on TikTok, the lady said her boyfriend was the man OAU gave to her.

The lady and her boyfriend wore convocation gowns and caps for each in the video.

She said:

“POV: Graduating with the man OAU gave me. It can only be God.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and boyfriend graduate from OAU

@Ulisan said:

"For this same OAU wen I dey????? I need past questions pls."

OMOFOLAHANMI said:

"For this same OAU or am I in the wrong side of this school? Anyways congratulations to unna shior."

@Faith06 said:

"NYSC fit collect am."

@Maryamm said:

"I don Dey final year o. When I go see man wey Unilorin give me like this?"

@NAIL TECH IN OAU IFE OSUNSTATE said:

"Convocation wey be everybody happy day una still want make single people cry😪 congratulations."

@morire_ Praise said:

"31st of this month is the deadline. If I no see babe by then, I fit no see again o."

@Bags_Beyond1 said:

"E kom be like say no be school I go! Man I no see. I still go camp nothing nothing."

Read more related stories on university graduates

OAU maths graduate bags first class

In a related story, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, TijesunimiAfolami, bagged a first-class degree.

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony, and she stated that she graduated with a first class in Maths.

Many who came across her post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng