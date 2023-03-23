Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to use the holy month of Ramadan to heal and sacrifice for the nation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar made this appeal in his Ramadan message issued on Thursday, March 23

He further urged Muslims to pray for the nation to overcome its state of despair and confusion

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, March 23, Atiku said Nigeria is “at a point of despondency and confusion” and needs prayer to prevail from its predicament.

Atiku in his Ramadan message to Muslims said it is time to heal and sacrifice for the Nigeria while urging them to pray fervently for the nation. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

He urged Muslims to embody peace and sacrifice for Nigeria in this holy month of Ramadan.

As reported by TheCable, Atiku said:

“As Muslims, we understand that the basic tenets of this holy month are about sacrifice and devotion in worship to God. For us as Nigerians, this year’s Ramadan has come at a time when our dear country is at a crossroads,” the statement reads.

“For us as individuals and as a people, we are at a point of despondency and confusion. But the month of Ramadan has come to us as a blessing from the Almighty with an opportunity for us to wash away our worries, doubts, and hopelessness."

He noted that the holy month of Ramadan is meant for healing as individuals and as a nation from all the hurt and wounds encountered.

Atiku said:

“I, therefore, enjoin all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over to use the benefits of this holy month of Ramadan to seek spiritual guidance, as I wish us a happy Ramadan fasting. May God bless you all and count our sacrifices in this holy month as acts of worship.”

The former Vice President is currently in court challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate who emerged victorious at the presidential polls.

