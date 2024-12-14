Singer Davido has shared his happy moment amid the period he performed at the wedding of a rich Indian couple

In a video, he was seen at a party having fun as he vibed to a song, he also reaveled what his happiness does to some people

Several social media users agreed to OBO's statement, as Davido is fondly called, and they hailed the music star

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared what he thinks about some people whenever they see him happy.

According to the Unavailable hitmaker, his happiness causes depression to some people. In a video, he moved his body to the rhythm of music as he spoke.

Davido is currently in India after he was billed to perform at a royal wedding where he was reportedly paid $10 million. Some people suspected that it was the reason some fans of his rivals were not happy with him.

The singer is known for his musical prowess and hardworking nature despite his wealthy background. The 32-year-old's efforts have not gone unnoticed as he has been nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Reactions as Davido taunts his haters

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's video below:

@inumidun_:

"Best artist Africa ever produced."

@soft_millionaire:

"Suffocate them, they can’t breathe without your name."

@jane_kearing:

"Yes oo he said what he said & that's on period."

@godiya_moses:

"My Idolo, you didn’t lie."

@itz_ninuola:

"You no need loud am 001."

@okeleye_bashir_ayodeji:

"He was paid 10million Indian ruppees."

@king_ayibaala:

"001 you no lie at all."

@ms_shidolo:

"More pressure, @davido."

@asapshiru_auc:

"Lol, dem no go die well."

Davido fires back at critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido had sparked massive reactions online with a message he shared on his social media pages.

The singer's comment came weeks after his colleague Buju BNXN had slammed him on X, calling him a terrible musician.

In his recent comment, Davido noted that despite all the hate and criticisms he's had to endure over time, God has always protected him.

