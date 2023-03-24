Garba Shehu said the Buhari administration is also already in the transition phase and will handover to the incoming government of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29

The presidential spokesman said this in reaction to media reports claiming Buhari is unwilling to handover to Tinubu

Shehu added that Buhari is eager to leave the Presidential Villa and relocate to his hometown in Daura, Katsina state

State House, Abuja - The Presidency on Friday, March 24, denied reports claiming President Muhammadu Buhari is unwilling to hand over to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the end of his tenure on May 29.

A statement released by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said the government is already in the transition phase, Channels TV reported.

The statement reads in part:

“The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.”

Shehu described the media platform that published the report (not Legit.ng) as “pretty pathetic”, adding that its ownership is “politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election”.

From Buhari to Tinubu: Presidency speaks on details of transition plan

Shehu further said a Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the Buhari government and the incoming Tinubu administration, has been set up.

According to him, the committee is meeting on a daily basis.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” he said.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.”

Buhari is eager to return to Daura, says Shehu

Shehu also stated that President is eager to return to his home in Daura, Katsina state, to enjoy his retirement.

He said the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the “successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.”

