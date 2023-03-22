Nigeria's president has announced his readiness to leave office as the president of Nigeria by May 29

The president made this disclosure in Aso Rock, Presidential Villa while meeting with the United States of America's (USA) Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard

According to President Buhari, he will go back home to Daura, Katsina state to become a big landlord while tending to his farm and livestock

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is eager to leave office as scheduled on Monday, May 29.

While speaking during his meeting with the outgoing United States of America's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the president said he hope to become a "big landlord" in his home probably in Katsina state.

The president said he will become a big landlord in Daura while tending to his animals and farm.

President Muhammadu Buhari also said that after retiring from office on Monday, May 29, he will be working on his farms and tending to his 300 animals back in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state.

President Muhammadu Buhari said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I am eager to go."

President Muhammadu Buhari Boasts, Explains Details of How He Stopped Vote-buying During 2023 General Elections

Nigeria's president has boasted about the ability of his administration to curb vote-buying in the just-concluded elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he gave the electorates across the country useful advice ahead of the polls.

According to the president, he urged the voters to collect the money offered to them by the candidates seeking any form of elective office but still vote their conscience.

Lawmakers of Nigerian Senate Probes Rejection of 19 Constitution Amendment Bills by President Muhammadu Buhari

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's rejection of 19 of the 35 constitution amendment bills, the Senate has constituted a committee to probe his stance.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made this revelation on Tuesday, March 21, the resumption of plenary after the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections across the country on Saturday, March 18.

Lawan who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to 16 of the bills, said the Senate will engage with the presidency to ascertain why the remaining 19 bills were rejected.

Source: Legit.ng