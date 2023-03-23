Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, has decried the current state of Nigeria and its people

Controversial ex-governor of Ekiti state. Ayodele Fayose says politicians and political stakeholders should be blamed for the shortcomings derailing Nigeria’s development as a nation.

Osokomole, as his supporters fondly call him, made this known during an interview on Thursday, March 23, on Arise Television’s breakfast program “The Morning Show.”

According to Fayose, nothing has changed since 1979 while nothing that the political class are to be blamed for the current predicament of Nigeria.

Fayose according to Punch was quoted saying:

“There is a lot wrong with Nigeria. Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problems on the stakeholders and politicians.

“When you asked (Muhammadu) Buhari in 2015, If you lose the election, would you concede defeat?’ he said ‘I would win’. He never conceived he would lose."

He further called out the legislature for their failure to protect the country while describing the political system of Nigeria as "sick".

Fayode said:

“I told you the senators, House of Reps members are returning to the National Assembly. The system is sick. Nobody is protecting it.

“Rather than blame the Independent National Electoral Commission, we need to draw a red line like the army. Nothing was wrong in the elections.”

