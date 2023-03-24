A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Azubuike Eberechi-Dickson has tasked the governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti to ensure he keeps the promises made to his people.

While congratulating the governor-elect over his victory at the polls, Azubuike in a statement released on Friday, March 24, said Otti's victory is a reflection of the will of the people and the strength of the nation's democratic process.

Alex Otti has been urged to deliver the much-needed economic boom in Abia state.

Azubuike urged Otti to ensure that the hoes of Abians and their desire for economic, infrastructural and social development is actualised.

He said, despite the challenges witnessed during the polls, Otti must begin a reconciliation process and champion a much-needed inclusive government that will benefit all residents of Abia state.

He congratulated the governor-elect on his resilience to pursue his mandate to the end - victory - and urged him to seek everything rightly belonging to the Abia people at the federal level.

His words:

"I want to congratulate our governor-elect, Alex Otti for his victory at the 2023 governorship polls conducted in Abia state on Saturday, March 18.

"I salute his resilience and interest in the welfare of Abia people but he must understand that Ndi Abia are looking for an unprecedented change that would bring a better standard of living to their doorsteps.

"I also enjoin the governor-elect to ensure the bring everybody to the table in order to facilitate an economic boom in the state."

