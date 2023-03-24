The newly elected governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, says his system of governance will adopt the Peter Obi model used in Anambra state

He stated that the reason for adopting Obi's governance style is to cut government expenditure costs

Otti, however, stated that in adopting this style of governance, his administration would remain reasonable

The Abia state governor-elect, Alex Otti, has revealed that he will adopt the model of governance used by Peter Obi while he was governor of Anambra state between 2006 and 2014.

Otti, the Abia state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, made this known on Thursday, March 23, on Channels TV's late-night program "Politics Today."

Alex Otti won the Abia guber polls polling 175,467 and the LP candidate also won 10 of the 17 local government areas in the state, PDP got six while the YPP got one. Photo: @alexottiofr

Source: Facebook

While speaking on the program, Otti said:

“My presidential candidate did very well in Anambra State because he reined in the cost of governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“And it’s the same kind of model that we are going to run in Abia. There are only so many jobs you can create in the public sector.”

He stated that his administration would run on a prudent level of spending whereby value would be gotten from every expenditure made in the state.

Otti further stated that there would be no need to spend billions on trips that require chattering private jets or spending money on expensive wines and champagne.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“...We are not going to get ourselves involved in very high cost of travel. There is a State that spent N2 billion within a year to charter private jets. That does not make sense.

“I find out a lot is spent on buying expensive wines and champagne, among others. That is also not responsible.

“So, we’re going to run a lean government to be able to cut the cost of government to support the economy.”

He further stated that the reduction in the cost of governance wouldn't stop his administration from being reasonable in delivering a good dividend of governance to the people of Abia state.

Referencing Obi's style of governance, Otti said the Labour Party presidential candidate is a reasonable person.

He said:

“We in Labour Party no dey give shishi but that does not mean we will be unreasonable. No, far from it. We will be very reasonable.

"Peter Obi is also very reasonable. He just doesn’t throw away money and always ensures he gets maximum value for that money and that includes going to the market to price it himself…”

Source: Legit.ng