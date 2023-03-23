The governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a note of congratulation to the governor-elect, Alex Otti

The PDP governor congratulated Otti for a victory well deserved as he sent a strong warning to those who may want to challenge the LP's candidate's victory in court, to allow him to focus on the task ahead

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ikepazu called on all parties in the state to make Abia governable for Otti, as he prepares to hand over power on May 29, 2023

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has charged the gubernatorial candidates of other parties in the state not to distract Alex Otti, the governor-elect, with court cases.

In a statement by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, Ikpeazu called on members of other parties to give Otti an enabling environment to run the affairs of the state from May 29, The Cable reported.

Ikpeazu congratulates Alex Otti, Abia governor-elect on a landslide victory. Photo credit: Okezie Ikpeazu, Alex C. Otti

Ikpeazu hails Otti, warns other candidates against court cases

The governor said having spent about three and half years in different courts, he knows the distraction such cases can cause a leader, Channels TV added.

“I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance,” he said.

