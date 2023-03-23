The State Security Services (SSS) has been urged to arrest and prosecute the Labour Party Peter Obi

The call was made by the minister of labour and employment Festus Keyamo on Thursday, March 23

Keyamo also called for the arrest and prosecution of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has called for the arrest of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The Nation reports that Keyamo in a petition to the State Security Services (SSS) called for the prosecution of Obi and Datti for “incitement and treasonable felony”.

Keyamo has asked the SSS to arrest and prosecute Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Source: Twitter

Keyamo accused the Obi and Datti of making inflammatory comments capable of causing rebellion.

In the petition addressed to the director-general of SSS, Keyamo said:

“In a post-election period such as this, there is a need to soothe frayed nerves, lower the temperature and begin the healing process” but complained that the LP candidates fell short of this.

“The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated this effect a few days ago. However, it appears the President and Vice-Presidential Candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are not prepared to toe this conciliatory path for the sake of peace and national cohesion, whilst exercising their rights to pursue duly laid down constitutional means of addressing their grievances.”

