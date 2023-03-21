A group of protesters under the aegis of the Free Nigeria Movement have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Led by FMN's convener, Moses Ogidi-Paul, the protesters who were at the headquarters of the Indepndent National Electoral Commission (INEC) urged the president to set up an interim government pending the conduct of a fresh election.

President Buhari has been urged to sack the INEC chairman. Photo: Favour Onyema

Source: UGC

Ogidi-Paul called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the INEC for allegedly supervising what they described as a fraudulent presidential election.

He said:

“On the 25th of February, 2023, Nigerians trooped to their polling units with one mission, to cast their ballots and choose their next leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Our binding lines were unbroken: in ideology, they held us together; in trust, they washed us like water; in truth, they kept us alive."

Ogidi-Paul alleged that citizens' hope have been dampened because INEC through Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud chose to silence their voice.

He queried:

“So I ask, “What is the value of democracy if the process that recruits its leaders consistently lacks credibility?” Perhaps, the answer is at the International Conference Center where Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud began, sustained and concluded the collation and declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election based on falsehood contravening its guidelines and the Electoral Act."

He added that it is most disturbing that this was done in the full glare of the world while alleging that Nigeria's democrayc has been abused.

“We pass a vote of no confidence and call for his immediate sack and prosecution.

“We cannot afford to continue the culture of performing lawlessness without consequences. We are as strong as our laws and as tall as our institutions. We cannot afford to descend any lower than this.

"We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari, whose commitment to free and fair elections is engraved in the legacy of the Electoral Act 2022, to initiate processes and procedures that will bring Nigeria under the control of an interim government pending the resolution of all litigations pertaining to the conduct of the February 25 presidential election."

"Despite billions spent, INEC failed to gain public trust": Group laments, encourages Igbos in Lagos to vote

Nigerian youths have been commended for their show of patriotism ahead of the 2023 general elections across the country.

The commendation was handed to Nigerians by the national executive council of AnyiAnyi on Wednesday, March 15.

The group said that many Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the level and wave of patriotism exhibited by youths across the country.

Despite controversies, British High Commissioner urges Nigerians to be proud of 2023 presidential election

Nigerians have been urged to be proud of the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The call was made to Nigerians across the world by British High Commissioner Catriona Laing.

According to the High Commissioner, Nigeria's politics is quite fascinating and there is evidence that the nation's democracy has evolved.

Source: Legit.ng