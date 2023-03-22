Comedian AY Makun reacted to the ethnic system and prejudice used by APC during the Lagos gubernatorial elections

He took to his Twitter handle to vent his anger on the mistreatment Igbo’s received all because they gave their support to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The humour merchant directed his speech to Femi Fani-Kayode, who happened to have led the opposing train on social media

Comedian AY Makun has heaved fire on a member of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign committee, Femi Fani-Kayode, for promoting bitterness towards Igbo residents of Lagos.

The comedian’s anger was born out of the Lagos elections that took place on March 18, last Saturday.

Pictures of AY Makun and femi fani kayode Credit: @aymakun, @real_ffk

Source: Instagram

Recall that ndi Igbos were assaulted and barred from voting in most Lagos neighborhoods because they backed the Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour?

Political thugs were seen at several locations advising Igbos not to cast ballots. As a result, many supporters of the Labour Party lost their votes.

On social media, people like Fani-Kayode also promoted ethnic prejudice and incitement against Igbos.

AY composed a lengthy tweet specifically in reaction to the discrimination witnessed during the elections, he said:

"Now that d elections are officially ‘over’ in Lagos State, I am sure all these talks about BIGOTS & MAGGOTS will end on d lips of some coconut heads like d FOOLISH FEDERAL KOLA-NUT (FFK) seekers, Una, for tell us wetin una want we Yoruba boys to do with our Igbo wives & children."

See his post below

Nigerians react to AY’s remark

@officialhossana:

"Let’s no igbos rain abuses in Yoruba in general, that won’t be acceptable. I’m a Yoruba man and I voted for Obi. Be selective of the words you use or phrase, it normal.. Learn from AY.. Yoruba isn’t the problem. Blame APC and their gullible desperate followers. Thank you."

balanceddaniel:

"I pity Igbos instead of them to stick and develop one of their State.... They travelled all in the name of business journeying without returning.... My brother Nigeria is not one, the earlier you know the better for you."

@TobiBabatunde10:

"My Yoruba brothers no go leave una Igbo women alone, Igbo men no go leave Yoruba women alone, how we won do am like this. We are ONE."

tenovertenautos:

"I can’t even imagine the damage. Openly telling a child he is an illegitimate child or can’t rule simply cos his mom is from another tribe but his father who is a core descendants of his ancestors is from same land.. "

Source: Legit.ng