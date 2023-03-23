Gombe state on Thursday, March 23, lost one of its former house of assembly speakers in the person of Nasiru Nono

Nono, a PDP chieftain in the state, died in an auto crash while he was travelling along the Abuja-Keffi expressway

The former speaker was with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, a former House of Assembly member, on the journey

Nasiru Nono, a former Speaker of Gombe House of Assembly, died in an auto crash along the Abuja-Keffi expressway, on Thursday, March 23.

Nono's death was confirmed to Punch by the former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Buba Shanu, who described the development as unfortunate.

Nono died in an auto crash on Thursday, March 23 (Photo: Nasiru Nono)

Source: UGC

According to Shanu, Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Haruna Fada.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He (Nono), died in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja Keffi expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment."

Nono became famous among state Houses of Assembly speakers in 2018 when his mace was allegedly stolen by legislators.

However, the police found the mace behind the National Industrial Court complex in the state, which was dumped by unknown persons.

He aspired for the Gombe Central senatorial district under the PDP in 2019.

Bauchi disaster: 17 Die, 17 injured in multiple road accidents

Multiple road accidents that occurred at two different locations in Bauchi on Monday, March 13, claimed not less than 17 lives and left at least 17 other persons injured.

Not less than 11 persons (no names mentioned) lost their lives in the first accident, while six persons died in the second disaster.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that a report from its RS12.11 Azare-Gamawa station office said an auto crash that involved 25 persons on Monday happened at Manaba Village on the Zaki-Gamawa route.

It was gathered that while the first crash involved a white commercial Toyota Hummer bus driven by one Haruna Yusuf in the fleet of Himma Express, the second crash claimed the lives of six persons as four others were injured.

Source: Legit.ng