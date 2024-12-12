Adekunle Gold has reflected on his 10-year music career, sharing photos of his early days as a sculptor

The singer also revealed when his lowest moment was and how he was able to navigate it

He encouraged his fans to believe in their dreams and keep working towards their goals despite fear and uncertainty.

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle God, has reflected on how his music career began to his current status.

In pictures posted on his social media account, the musician went into memory lane in celebration of his 10 years on stage.

He also shared when he was a sculptor, posting a series of pictures holding sculptures.

AG baby as fondly called by fans described the 10 year journey as one filled with faith, growth and resilience.

He said:

10 years! A journey of faith, growth, and hard work. In 2014, I wrote Sade at one of my lowest moments. I had just lost my job, and life felt uncertain.

He, however, said he did not allow this to weigh him down but decided to give music all he had and that transformed his life.

The singer said:

But I made a choice to give music everything I had. That choice changed my life.

He implored everyone with aspirations not to give up but believe in it and begin work on it.

If you have a dream, believe in it. Work for it. Start small, start scared, but just start. Don't let fear stop you. Keep growing, keep trying, and keep believing. Your journey is yours to own. Do it afraid, and do it with all your heart. Thank you BFF for your unwavering love for me.

Netizens react to Adekunle Gold’s 10 years on stage

Fans and well wishers of the artiste have rejoiced with him as he marks 10 years on stage.

@lolar_adebayo

Words are huge and deep. Congratulations Gold.

@ouwatoyin_black

Congratulations

@onestop_mistty

BIG FISH

@elizabeth_sho

I'm deeply honored to manage such an extraordinary artist and human. Congratulations on a decade of unwavering dedication to your craft!

@do2dtun

You are GOLD

Adekunle Gold receives emotional message from Simi, daughter

Legit.ng reported that the singer during the celebration of his 10 years on stage in Lagos broke down in tears when a special voice message was played for him.

The voice message came from his wife, Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, and their daughter, Adejare.

Adejare expressed profound love for his dad while Simi sang for him and hailed for all he does for the family.

