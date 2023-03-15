At least 17 persons have lost their lives while 17 others were injured in multiple road accidents that occurred at two different locations in Bauchi State on Monday, March 13, 2023.

While 11 persons lost their lives in the first accident, the second crash claimed the lives of six persons, Leadership reports.

According to a report from RS12.11 Azare-Gamawa Station Office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, one of the crashes occurred at Manaba Village on Zaki-Gamawa route, involving 25 persons on Monday.

11 persons comprising two male adults and nine female adults were killed in the crash while 13 persons made up of three male adults and 10 female adults were injured.

The lone crash involved a white Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KTG 13XF used for commercial purpose and driven by one Haruna Yusuf in the fleet of Himma Express.

The second crash claimed the lives of six persons as well as four others were injured in various degrees.

According to a RTC Report from RS12.12, Shira Station Office in Shira local government area of the State signed by DRC TB Lawal, STO, Shira, the crash also occurred on Monday, 13/03/2023.

According to the report, the crash occurred on the Yana – Giade Road with exact location to be 10km from Yana Town, headquarters of Shira LGA.

The fatal crash involved two vehicles, a commercial Volkswagen Golf 2 and Sharon mini bus with registration number; SHR 203 AA and party vehicle with no registration number.

According to FRSC, the probable cause of the RTC was over-speeding killing six persons comprising four male adults and two female adults and leaving four male adults seriously injured.

