The Zamfara state government has imposed a statewide curfew after the governorship election.

Governor Bello Matawalle had lost his reelection bid to Dauda Lawal Dare, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart.

In a statement, Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information, said the measure was taken to check violence, Daily Trust reported.

The statement reads:

“The government of Zamfara state has noticed with dismay, the wanton destruction and vandalisation of government and public property and assets where several innocent citizens are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of yesterday’s declaration of Governorship election results.”

“Reports available to the government indicate that in lives were lost, houses and personal effects destroyed and shops were burgled.

“To guard against these acts, government finds it imperative to impose statewide curfew from 8 pm to 6am until peace is restored. Security agencies are therefore directed to ensure compliance.”

Legit.ng notes that the Kano State government had taken a similar step after the result of the election was announced,

Nasir Gawuna, the deputy governor, who contested the election under APC, had lost to the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s (NNPP) Abba Yusuf.

The administration of Governor Ganduje had declared curfew to check violent celebrations but some NNPP supporters failed to comply with it as they trooped to the streets to celebrate the loss of the ruling party.

