Former Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that the Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC of the PDP just put up a comedy skit by suspending him

Fayose on Thursday, March 23, said when Ayu leaves as national chairman, the party will get an opportunity to begin anew

The suspended PDP chieftain said Ayu left the party to die when he and others stood by heat when the heat was on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti, has described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Working Committee as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

Fayose in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit."

Fayose says his suspension by the PDP is a comedy skit (Photo: Ayodele Fayose)

Source: Twitter

The former governor said in a matter of days, the tenure of the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, will end so that the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

According to him, he and others who stood by the party ”when Ayu and his cohorts left it to die would rescue it and give life back in due course. The purported suspension will have no leg to stand.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Full list: Ortom to face disciplinary committee as PDP suspends, Fayose, Anyim, 3 others, gives reason

Following accusations of anti-party activities, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Anyim Pius Anyim, an erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation

This punitive action taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was made known to journalists on Thursday, March 23.

The NWC said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been referred to a disciplinary committee.

Others who were also suspended by the opposition party include Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

After losing state to APC, Ortom sets up transition committee, prepares for May 29 handover

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday, March 22, set up a transition committee that will prepare for the handover of the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

The governor who presided over the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Government House in Makurdi announced the composition of the committee.

Source: Legit.ng