The youth wing of the Arewa consultative forum has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to keep to his promise to northerners when he gets to the office

The group also made a similar call to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who won his re-election, not to forget the promise he made to northerners in Lagos

This is coming a few days after Governor Sanwo-Olu's re-election was secured in Lagos and weeks after Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has revealed that there was an understanding with the northerners that made them vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the just concluded presidential and governorship elections.

AYCF, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 22, urged the duo not to renege in their promises to the north and those of northern extractions living in Lagos as the latter had fulfilled their parts by ensuring the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement personally signed by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President of the AYCF, the group congratulated Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu over their victories just as it commended the leaders of the Arewa community in Lagos for the roles they played during the elections.

The statement reads in part:

"We feel duty bound, therefore, to follow-up on the promise made by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to all northerners, to redeem his beautiful promise of protecting their image, integrity and safety, including the Arewa Community in Lagos. We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the President-elect to deliver on his mandate.

"Most importantly, promise is a debt, and we believe the President-elect and the incumbent governor (whose mandate has just been renewed) are well aware of this truism.

