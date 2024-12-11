Galatasaray are keen to extend Victor Osimhen's stay at the Istanbul outfit beyond the duration of his current loan

The Turkish powerhouse has continued to devise and strategise means to effectively tie the Nigerian striker to a lengthy contract amid Napoli's huge demands

A fresh report detailing that Galatasaray has received a huge boost in its pursuit of the Napoli loanee has recently surfaced

It seems everything is falling into place for Galatasaray as the Istanbul club’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer gains momentum.

Having secured the Nigerian striker on loan earlier this summer, the Turkish side appears to have developed a strong admiration for the forward and has been vocal about their desire to extend his stay at the club.

However, despite Galatasaray's clear intentions to secure a long-term deal for Osimhen, the demands set by his parent club, Napoli, have presented a significant hurdle.

Napoli has made it clear that they will require a fee in the region of €75 million for any permanent transfer of Osimhen.

Undeterred, the Galatasaray hierarchy, who have consistently expressed their interest in the striker, have now formulated a plan to meet Napoli's hefty asking price.

Galatasaray develop strategy to fund Osimhen’s transfer

According to a report from media outlet, Nexus Sports, Galatasaray has secured an investment of approximately 1.8 billion Turkish Lira.

In addition to this investment, the report highlights that other club sponsors have started showing positive signs of supporting the potential transfer of Osimhen.

With all agreements in place, Galatasaray would have sufficient funds to meet both Napoli's transfer demands for Osimhen and his expected wages, which are anticipated to exceed €20 million per year.

Osimhen has continued to thrive at the Turkish club, having scored 10 goals and provided four assists in his first 13 appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

However, whether Osimhen will commit to a long-term deal with Galatasaray remains uncertain, especially with continued interest in the striker from multiple clubs across the English Premier League.

Osimhen reacts after eclipsing Galatasaray record

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen took to social media to react after eclipsing a club record with Galatasaray.

The marquee striker found the back of the net from 18 yards in the crucial Super Lig fixture against Sivasspor.

