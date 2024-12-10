Ebonyi Governor's Father with 17 Wives and 108 Children Coronated as Traditional Ruler
- Chief Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwankpu, father of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, has been coronated as the traditional ruler of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community
- Ezeogo Nwankpu, a well-known farmer with 17 wives and 108 children, received his certificate and staff of office from his son, in line with state law
- The governor recounted the family's hardships and praised his father's resilience, advising him to lead with generosity, peace, and unity
Chief Ezekiel Nwifuru Nwankpu, the father of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, has been coronated as the traditional ruler of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community in Izzi Local Government Area.
Known for his prosperous farming business, Ezeogo Nwifuru Nwankpu, who married 30 wives, now has 17 wives living with him and has fathered 108 children, including the governor.
Legacy of Leadership and Resilience
Ezeogo Nwifuru Nwankpu's coronation as the Chibugo 1 of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community marks a significant milestone.
The governor presented the certificate and staff of office to his father, in accordance with the law establishing Ebonyi State Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Cap 146.
Governor Nwifuru recounted the family's history of dejection, intimidation, and land acquisition struggles, highlighting his father's resilience and hard work.
Family and Community Contributions
Despite the challenges, Ezeogo Nwifuru Nwankpu's dedication to his family and community is evident.
Out of his 108 children, 21 are graduates, including Governor Nwifuru, who were singlehandedly trained by their mothers.
The governor praised his father's hospitality and love for his family, noting that 25 of his children have become graduates through their own efforts and the support of their mothers.
Governor's Advice and Community Impact
Governor Nwifuru advised his father to be generous, ensure peace, and maintain unity in the community as he ascends the royal stool.
He urged his father to be just in his duties as a traditional ruler, guided by God's direction and motivation.
The ceremony, attended by notable figures including former governors and national assembly members, was described as commendable by Chief Godwin Ogbaga, former Minister of Power, who credited the governor for creating an enabling environment for the coronation.
Supreme Court Returns Ebonyi Governor
Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal challenging the election of Francis Nwifuru as the governor of Ebonyi state on Friday, January 12.
A five-member panel of justices unanimously held that the appeal by Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked merit.
