Nigerian media personality Tosin Silverdam has sparked an uproar with a new video that he shared on his social media page

Tosin, in the video, made claims about Funke Akindele, the ace Nigerian movie director who has just premiered her

His revelation has sparked tons of reactions from online users who shared their observations as well

Tosin Silverdam buzzed social media with a recent post about Funke Akindele, which he shared via his official Instagram page.

It is now public knowledge that Funke Akindele took over the timelines on social media during her movie premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Tosin Silverdam 's post about Funke Akindele sparks reactions online. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Highlights of the night included the appearance of music entertainers D'banj and Lagbaja at the event, who also appeared in the movie.

Lagbaja, whose real name is Bisade Ologunde, is one of the Nigerian veteran music stars who has been off the radar for a long while. At the after-party, he serenaded the audience with his melodious voice.

All who mattered were invited to the invite via the signature Everybody Loves Jenifa pack. Unfortunately, Tosin Silverdam failed to secure one.

Tosin Silverdam says actress hates him

Reacting to the snub, Tosin Silverdam concluded that Funke Akindele dislikes him and that he has never invited him to any of her movie premieres.

His post attracted tons of contributions from Nigerian netizens, who accused him of previously attacking her online.

He also spoke about a time when they met at an event earlier this year, but Funke Akindele gave him a dirty look.

Watch the post here:

Netizens react to Tosin's post about Funke

Read some reactions below:

@uniqueifedayo:

"Tosin, have you forgotten you posted so many nasty things about her. Even brought out leaked audios from her stepson and all. Abeg stop asking obvious questions."

@heisartless:

"GuiIty conscience all over your face… You don talk b@d about that woman according to some comments I’m seeing here😂. If you wanna make apology video, go straight to the point and tag her😂❤️."

@dana.bassey:

"Oga, if you were her, will you like you???"

@mhiz_nad:

"You must have said something about her she didn't like😂 and she no like wahala....Everyone loves Funke😍."

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina:

"Even if she invites you to the premiere you go still gossip about her 😂."

@immaculate794:

"Was it not last year that you shading her while praising Mercy for not featuring in the movie she produced?"

Funke Akindele & Falz spark relationship rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shege and Jenifa are about to rekindle their on-screen love in Funke Akindele's new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

The talented movie stars, among other industry giants, were spotted at the premiere on December 8, 2024.

However, many speculated that there might be brewing chemistry between Funke Akindele and Folarin Falana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng