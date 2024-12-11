An angry wife took swift actions after she caught her husband of 23 years having an affair with another woman

She sold the house they lived in and immediately changed her phone number so that her estranged husband could not reach her

A video which showed what the woman did to deal with her husband has amassed over a million views

A wife, @iamnatanix, has shared how she took revenge on her husband for cheating on her.

In a video posted on TikTok, @iamnatanix did a voice-over narrating how she sold their mobile house while her estranged hubby was at work.

Wife took revenge on her cheating husband. Photo Credit: @iamnatanix

Not satisfied with that, @iamnatanix, who had been with him for 23 years, further changed her phone number to stop her estranged husband from reaching her. A part of the words layered on her TikTok video read:

"...I sold the whole house while he was at work.

"Changed my phone number so he couldn't call me and disconnected his cell phone which was an additional line on MY cell phone plan (3 plus years no contact)."

Tagging him a "brokey", she blamed him for her actions.

"...I gave you the best I had. I was supportive, non-nagging, patient, kind and very loyal. You is funny. You should have been more mindful brokey. Now see what you made me do."

Women hail the lady's action

DiaNaPriNce💙❤️💛 said:

"I wouldn’t tell him nothing. He just come home looking for his house would be insane."

videxvid said:

"She walked out and took the whole dam.n house. 🫢😂 Dam.n! That is gangster."

tlove1297 said:

"I’d give my left ovary to see his reaction!!!!!! It is not fair that we don’t get to see his reaction."

Scary Terry said:

"Imagine coming home from work and the whole house is missing idk whether to crash out or think the rapture missed me."

soul.me.leo.cheri said:

"🗣"You should have been more mindful brokey, now look what you made me do!" ~A QUEEN."

Cutieepatudii said:

"Moving a house is not cheap. She definitely NOT a BROKEY."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shared how she took revenge on her husband for cheating on her.

Lady advises women about unfaithful partners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had advised women to allow their men to cheat.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert believes all men are the same and are bound to cheat on their partners.

While noting that it was a waste of time to divorce a cheating husband, she said a woman who divorces her partner would keep doing it as the next one would still cheat.

