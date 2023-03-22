Editor's note: Public affairs analyst, Jonathan Musa Katung, writes on the race for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, noting that of all the contenders for the position, Rt. Hon. Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state ranks atop.

From all informed political permutations, the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria makes very plausible the swing of the position of Speaker, 10th House of Representatives, to the north. And on the list of eligible reps-elect for the Office of Speaker, House of Reps, Rt. Hon. Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji ranks atop.

Undoubtedly one of the best lawmakers to have traversed the House of Representatives hallowed chamber since 1999, Hon. Dr Aminu Jaji, who goes by the title Garkuwan Matasan Arewa, is an embodiment of humility, diligence, competence, experience and maturity. Today, he stands tall amongst the most popular and highly respected politicians in Zamfara state.

A thoroughbred grassroots politician and renowned philanthropist, Jaji was popularly elected in 2015 by the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent them at the Federal House of Representatives. While he served in the House between 2015 and 2019, Jaji gave an excellent account of the confidence reposed in him by his constituents. He was the chairman of the House committee on national security, intelligence and public safety. He also served on several other committees and within the four years; sponsored many bills, moved countless motions and very vocal in debates and deliberations on the floor of the House.

As a federal legislator, Hon. Jaji impacted tremendously on the lives and wellbeing of his constituents. The constituency development projects he alone attracted to Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency literally elevated some hitherto rural communities to mini towns. Also deploying his personal finances, he built schools, mosques, hospitals and other infrastructure and social amenities across the length and breadth of Zamfara state. He continued with these gestures even after leaving the House.

Born 49 years ago to the family of Alh. Sani Jaji in Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state, the young Jaji attended Birnin Magaji Model Primary School between 1987 and 1992; before proceeding to Government Secondary School, Kaura Namoda in 1992, where he graduated in 1998. The quest for higher education took him to the famous Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, where he obtained a National Diploma in Community Health (CHEW). In addition, Jaji holds a HND in Microbiology/Virology and National Certificate on Community Health Extension Work.

With this solid academic foundation, Hon, Jaji proceeded to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (ATBU) in 2004, where he earned a B.Sc. in Microbiology, and subsequently a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Public Health in 2013.

Hon. Jaji’s inexorable quest for further knowledge moved him to obtain four Masters Degrees: M.Sc. in Health Economics from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) in 2013; M.Sc. in Public Health from the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN) in 2017; M.Sc. in Environmental Management (BUK) and finally M.Sc. in Criminal Law (ABU). Jaji is currently a Ph.D. Candidate at the Walden University in America. He also studied Leadership and Management in Health at the Washington University.

Before delving into politics, Jaji had a stint with the Primary Health Care Department, Birnin Magaji, as a Health Assistant between 1998 and 2000. His foray into politics began in 2008 when he emerged as the Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP) in Birnin Magaji local government area. In 2012, the youthful Jaji shot into limelight when he was elected the Executive Chairman of Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state, a position he held until 2015. This marked the beginning of his sterling political career, as he served concurrently as the Secretary of the All Local Governments Association of Nigeria (ALGON) in Zamfara state.

Honourable Jaji, even after his first stewardship at the House of Reps, continued with his philanthropic and humanitarian services; providing annual scholarships to students in his federal constituency and in the entire Zamfara state. He has been able to secure employment for hundreds of unemployed youths, while attending to the needs of the less privileged in his constituency and beyond. He initiated and executed several skills acquisition trainings and set-up businesses for many women and youths across the state.

Desirous to serve his state at a much higher level, Hon. Jaji aspired to the governorship of Zamfara state in 2019 under the umbrella of the APC. Although, he wasn’t successful, he remained a loyal member of the party and contributed immensely to the reconciliation of party faithfuls and the growth of the party both at the state and at the national levels.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the APC, Hon. Jajij was appointed the Director of Contact and Mobilization for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization. He is presently the national coordinator of the renowned political group, Baba for All. The group has traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, reaching out to the needy and distressed people irrespective of religion, political affiliation or ethnicity, with branches and physical presence in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to Hon. Jaji, the objective of Baba for All is to give hope to people who are displaced, especially those in the various Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps.

The organization’s activities are carried out especially during festive periods like Ramadan and Christmas, where rallies are organized and people in thousands are provided with decent meals and other welfare packages. People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) are usually not left out in the activities of Baba for All, as the group also shares wheelchairs and other supportive equipment to them. These are in addition to providing economic and social empowerment programmes for the teeming women and youths.

In 2021 alone, the Baba for All distributed over 500 trucks of assorted foodstuff, including grains such as rice, millet, guinea corn, maize etc. It further distributed 700 trucks of assorted foodstuffs in 2022, with promise of more in the coming years.

Rt. Hon. Jaji had in the course of the 2023 electioneering campaign, donated several vehicles, motorcycles and other empowerment equipment to not only APC supporters, but people from different political affiliations and religious inclinations in Zamfara state.

Hon. Jaji comes into the race for the Speakership of the House of Representatives with the overriding interest to run an inclusive House, where national unity, peace and development will take the front stage. His vision is to ensure an abiding cooperation among honourable members and chart the course for a mutually respectable relationship with the Executive, without compromising the independence of the Legislature. His leadership will pursue strict abidance with the rule of law and global best democratic practices.

As someone from a humble background, coupled with his love for humanity, Rt. Hon. Jaji is interested in raising the bar of legislative leadership in the country with the sole aim of improving the lot of the ordinary Nigerian. To him, the security of the nation is paramount and non-negotiable, while an improved economy and unity of the nation is sacrosanct.

Rt. Hon. Jaji’s legislative and leadership experience is not in doubt. He has all that it takes to deliver, if given the opportunity to serve. He’s been tried, tested and confirmed. A true pan-Nigerian and a great unifier, a man of inestimable moral rectitude, a trailblazer and man of excellence, Rt. Hon. Jaji is hopefully the incoming Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Insha Allah.

