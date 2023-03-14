As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to retain the Majority seats in the Senate in the February 25 elections, some lawmakers elected on the party's platform are now jostling for the position of the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly.

As the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, are from the southwest and the northeast respectively, there have been calls that the number three seat should go to the southeast.

Five senators-elect are reportedly jostling for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly. Photo credits: Senator Sani Musa, Godswill Akpabio, David Umahi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Nevertheless, the party is yet to reveal its official position, making the seat still open to everyone interested.

It was gathered that contenders for the seat have been lobbying their colleagues ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023.

Here is a list of the top five senators-elect interested in the seat, according to a report by Daily Trust:

Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom) Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia) Sani Musa (APC, Niger) Dave Umahi (APC, Ebonyi).

10th National Assembly leadership: I’ve not endorsed anyone, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, President-elect Tinubu has said that he has not endorsed anyone for the leadership of the National Assembly.

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu said this at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC with National Assembly members-elect held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president-elect was represented at the meeting by his deputy, Shettima.

List of lawmakers jostling for position of House of Reps Speaker emerges

In a related development, five lawmakers are said to be jostling for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Among them is Aliyu Betara, the lawmaker representing Biu/Kwaya federal constituency in Borno state. Aminu Sani Jaji (Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency, Zamfara state) and Idris Wase, current deputy speaker, from Plateau state, also made the list.

Kola Abiola wants Orji Kalu to become the next Senate President

In another report, Kola Abiola, the son of Nigeria's foremost democracy hero, MKO Abiola and candidate in the just concluded presidential election, said the Senate presidency should be zoned to the southeast.

He was of the opinion that Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia north, should be made the Senate president for justice and fairness.

Abiola said Nigerians from the southeast region are already feeling shortchanged, adding that their grievances were clear in the just concluded election.

