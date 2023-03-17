Less than 24 hours to the guber polls in Lagos state, the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has been caught up in a serious controversy

The 40-year-old politician is alleged to have links with the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

This development prompted the Omoluabi Coalition Group to call for his immediate arrest and disqualification from the governorship race

The Omoluabi Coalition Group has called for the disqualification of the Labour Party's gubernatorial bannerman, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over his alleged link to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a petition made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16 and addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Lagos command Zone 2, Onikan Lagos, the director general of the coalition, Tunji Balogun, called for the immediate investigation of Rhodes-Vivour.

The coalition has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for his alleged links with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Facebook

As contained in the petition, Balogun called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also immediately disqualify the Labour Party bannerman for his alleged confessional committal statement in a live broadcast television interview circulating on social media to having direct operational links with IPOB.

The petition reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It was crystal clear to see Mr Chinedu Rhodes Vivour in a live video admitting his participation in the most heinous and notorious dastard crime, a similar nafarious criminality perpetrated by the House of Representatives Leader, Hon. Doguwa in Kano State who had earlier threatened to kill if not elected.

“And regrettably he eventually manifested, burnt alive and killed innocent Nigerians during that last 25th of February Presidential and National Assembly Elections, a similar scenerios is already breading in Lagos State as a result of the Akere Market burning in Olodi Apapa, which he Patrick Rhodes Vivour quickly donated huge amount of money early hours of the conscripted crime, a mission we see to be symptoms of IPOB-ESN trademarks of sorrows, tears and blood."

The petition further called for the arrest and prosecution of the Labour Party candidate for allegedly contravening the statutory stipulation of the Nigerian constitution.

As contained in the petition, the Labour Party bannerman was also accused of using false narratives to propagate ethnic tension in Lagos state as his campaign focal point.

The petition says:

“We are further confounded and disappointed in the Rhodes Vivour’s brandishing of his ethnic bigotry as a bait of turmultious attacks rather than embark on his Governorship campaign in order to causing crises and ethnic tensions via gaining negative media uproar and sympathy."

Source: Legit.ng