The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has been criticised for his controversial tweet where he claimed to have solely delivered 7 out of the 10 polling units in the largely Igbo community of Otumara, Lagos Mainland Local Government of Lagos state in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Israel via his Twitter handle on Sunday claimed to have delivered 7 out of the 10 polling units in the community to the APC.

Dayo Israel under fire for claiming to deliver polling units in Lagos community.

Source: UGC

In the tweet, Dayo Israel wrote:

“Today, I rejoice not (just) for delivering my polling unit, but for winning 7 out the 10 polling units in my nearby Igbo dominated community where APC have never won.

"They always vote opposition, but this time, I sat with the youth of the community and forged a partnership. Today, we won 7 out of 10 polling units; first time in history. Never happened before, Never! Glory be to God.”

Reacting to the tweet, APC southeast coordinator in Lagos Mainland, Pastor Eze King said it is out of place for the national youth leader to attribute the victory to his sole effort.

Eze stressed that in terms of efforts that yielded APC electoral success, the traditional ruler of the community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, Hon. Ajani Owolabi and the revered monarch, the Oloto of Otto kingdom, Oba Bashiru Oloto must be commended.

He said:

“Ethnicity plays a major role in determining electoral success in Otumara community because the community is 75 per cent Igbos.

During the campaign, the APC National Youth leader, Hon. Dayo Israel came to the community once throughout the period of the campaign. The House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Owolabi Ajani came twice to the community.

In fact, Hon Ajani spent more hours with residents throughout the night campaigning. He sat down with community leaders. The new Oba also put in a lot of efforts.

But the Baale of the community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye had a lot of tremendous impacts and efforts. He held several meetings both day and night. Apart from calling meetings in his office, he met with leaders of various ethnic groups in their respective locations. He must be commended.

So this not about the effort of an individual, it is collective but when we talk of those that put in maximum efforts we should talk of Baale Kehinde Kalejaiye, Hon. Ajani Owolabi and our revered monarch, the Oloto of Otto kingdom, Oba Bashiru Oloto.”

A resident and voter in the election, Jeffery Anyansi expressed displeasure at the claim by the APC national youth leader, saying he is an opportunist.

He said:

“From the presidential election, the ruling party was able to win. And now the governorship election, it was very easy for the APC to win the election but it didn’t come easy because Baale Kalejaiye was able to rally the people extensively."

