An Ogun state former permanent secretary and his wife, Adefemi and Oluwafunmilayo Egbeoluwa, have reportedly been found dead

The couple was allegedly assassinated by unknown persons who invaded their premises during the governorship and state house of assembly election

The assailants also attacked the house help of the couple and beat her till she lost her consciousness

Ikeja, Lagos - Adefemi Egbeoluwa, a former permanent secretary in Ogun state and his wife, Oluwafunmilayo, has been found dead in the residence around Allen Avenue, Ikeja area, Lagos state.

The incident has thrown the family of the deceased into mourning and grieving, The Punch reported.

Former Ogun permanent secretary assassinated in Lagos Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Details of former permanent secretary in Ogun state killed in Lagos

It was learned that the couple and their domestic worker were at home during the governorship and state house of assembly election when their premises was invaded by some unknown persons that killed the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was also revealed that the assailants attacked the domestic worker and beat her till she lost consciousness, and they fled.

Immediately after the attack, the neighbours who heard about the information rushed to the couple's building to ascertain their conditions.

Some of their neighbours were said to have visited the nearest police station and reported the incident for immediate investigation.

Latest about Lagos, Ogun, police, 2023 election

On getting to the residence of the couple, the police saw the remains of the deceased as well as the injured domestic worker lying unconscious on the ground.

While confirming the development to newsmen, a source in the area added that a son of the couple, who was yet to be identified, also reported the attack to the police.

The source added that the injured housemaid had been rushed to the Lagos state university teaching hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Lagos Poll: "Sanwo-Olu has better record than Obi, GRV", PDP chieftain brags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state.

The PDP chieftain said if the credentials of Peter Obi and GRV were together, they could not match that of Sanwo-Olu, whom the Labour Party is campaigning against.

According to the PDP chieftain, Sanwo-Olu has built a new Atlantic city, railways and seaport, a feat Obi could not achieve in his 8 years as governor of Anambra state.

Presidency: "2023 election is the worst in Nigeria’s history", Peter Obi

Peter Obi has wept for Nigeria's democracy, arguing that the recent election was a step backwards rather than forward.

The Labour Party candidate in the recent presidential election said the process killed the morale of the youths who had invested their hopes in the newly introduced technology.

According to Obi, he is on the right course to reclaim his stolen mandate as he has challenged the outcome of the poll in court.

Source: Legit.ng