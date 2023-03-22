The European Union (EU) and other international diplomatic groups have been implored to intervene in the outcome of the Lagos state guber polls

Dayo Ekong, the Lagos state Labour Party (LP) chairman, made this call on Tuesday, March 21

She stated that the election lacked credibility and was marred with violence and other forms of electoral fraud

Lagos, Ikeja - The Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called on the European Union (EU) and other members of the international community to intervene in the outcome of the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament election in the state.

This call was made by the state's party chairman, Dayo Ekong, on Tuesday, March 22 in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital.

The build-up to the gubernatorial polls in Lagos state was filled with a series of heated exchange between candidates of the APC and Labour Party. Photo: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As reported by The Guardian newspaper, Ekong reiterated that the governorship and state house of assembly polls in Lagos was disrupted with violence, voter inducement, voter suppression and other electoral ills.

Ekong said:

“I want the international organisations to come to the rescue of Nigerian masses that are being humiliated and suppressed by those that think they have the power and tax-payers’ money to oppress the helpless and defenceless. This is what we had on March 18, 2023.”

LP lambasts INEC, security agencies over Lagos guber polls

The LP state chairman further hit out at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the incumbent winner of the election despite the series of anomalies that transpired in various polling units in the state.

Similarly, she also accused security agencies of their complacency and attitude towards the election.

Meanwhile, Juliana Odigie-Oyegun a member of the Labbour Party presidential campaign council described the attacks on voters and supporters of the party as a barbaric treatment.

While reacting to this development, the deputy chairman of LP, Igene Paul, said: “If Nigerians have to accept this election in Lagos and even the presidential election, we call on the military to take over. It is very painful. I wept that day. Is this what we want to leave for our children? I came out because of my children, not for myself.

“If Nigerians cannot react, if our legal body cannot do anything now and they allow this government to still remain, it is better the military come and take over.”

