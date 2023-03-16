Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has veiled endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state for a second term in office ahead of Saturday's governorship and state house of assembly election.

Omokri, who is a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, posited that Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has good track record than his Labour Party counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, March 16, Omokri said even Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, could not match the record of Sanwo-Olu for his 8 years as governor of Anambra state.

The campaigner of Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition in the February 25 election maintained that Sanwo-Olu had been able to build railways, Free Trade Zone, and a seaport in 4 years, a feat that Obi could not achieve in his 8 years in Anambra.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu is better than the Labour Party's presidential candidate and his guber aspirant in Lagos if their credentials were to be put together.

His tweet reads:

"Name one railway, Free Trade Zone, Port or new town, Obi built in Anambra. Yet, you believe him when says that Sanwoolu, who built railways, FTZ, and ports, should be voted out and GRV be voted in? Add Obi and GRV together, both have not achieved up to Sanwoolu!"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng