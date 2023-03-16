Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, has described the poll as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

According to The Tribune, Obi, while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, March 16, said the election was a great setback in the country's democratic process.

The former governor of Anambra maintained that the election was the worst in the country's history because of the hope and huge expenditure invested in technology as supported by the Electoral Law 2022

According to him:

“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn? So, there was so much that was promised, and then we went back to what it used to be. For me, that is very devastating.”

He said what played out during the electioneering process had killed the morale of the youths who had earlier seen more hope in the process but expressed optimism that he would get justice.

