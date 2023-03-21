A family in Ondo state has been thrown into a deep state of mourning following a shocking act by just one member

According to a fresh report, a grandmother has sent her son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren to their early graves

This is as the 75-year-old woman identified simply as Iforiti Oloro poured petrol into the residential building of her son and his family, and burnt set them ablaze

In an emerging report by Daily Trust, a 75-year-old grandmother has allegedly set her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren ablaze in Ondo State.

The news platform report gathered that the septuagenarian identified simply as Iforiti Oloro was accused of pouring petrol in the same residential building housing her son, Victor Oloro and his family of two, sparking off a fire.

As of the time of fillling this report, the police command is yet to react to the sad development in the state. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

What really happened, source gives close details

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred in the Aponmu community, a village on the outskirts of Akure, the state capital and was reported on Tuesday, March 21.

A source, who confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday, said that the victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Hospital Owo, where the man, his wife and one of the children were confirmed dead by doctors.

“Only the firstborn survives it but he’s in a critical condition as I speak with you,” the source said.

