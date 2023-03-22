The 2023 general elections have been described as one marred by acts of voter impression and suppression among many other vices

This description of the process and outcome of the 2023 general elections was given by the United States of America

According to the American government, all legal challenges to the election results must not be interfered with

The United States of America has condemned the barrage of violence, ethnic and religious intolerance and voter suppression which took place during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

A statement released by the US embassy and seen by Legit.ng said the country is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states.

The US government has said any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with.

Source: Getty Images

It said that members of the US diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and other states where they witnessed some of these incidents first-hand.

The statement read in parts:

"The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning.

"We commend all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who have chosen to reject and speak out against such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process."

The US government further called on the Nigerian authorities to hold to account and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

It said:

"The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria."

US makes demand from INEC

On the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the United States said it joins other international observers to urge the electoral umpire to improve voting processes in Nigeria.

The US also said that it is important that the technical elements and glitches experienced during the voting process be addressed while noting that the governorship and State House of Assembly elections which were conducted on March 18 had more operational improvements than the presidential poll.

Listing that polling stations generally opened on time during the March 18 election, the US said it was evident most results were also made available on INEC's electronic viewing platform in a timely manner during last Saturday's poll.

It added:

"The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with.

"We further call for Nigeria’s people to work together as they participate in and continue to strengthen the country’s vibrant democracy."

