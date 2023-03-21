The APC's President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the outcome of the 2023 general elections

While expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the election so far, Tinubu appreciated the electorates for doing the needful, during the presidential and governorship elections

The former governor of Lagos state also took time out to celebrate and congratulate the winners of the election, the governor and assembly members, noting they earned the mandate of the people

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, has sent a strong message to Nigeria.

While reacting to the outcome of the 2023 general elections, Tinubu congratulated the winners as he noted they earned the people's mandate.

Tinubu, while reacting to the 2023 elections, urged Nigerians to trust in the APC-led government going forward. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reacts to the outcome of the 2023 elections

In a statement, he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, Tinubu lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for laying down the foundation of a credible poll and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said,

"With the conclusion of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, I congratulate all the elected governors and assembly members for earning the mandate of the people. The March 18 governorship election held across 28 states and the state legislative poll across the 36 states of the federation have brought the 2023 election circle to a fitting close."

Tinubu reacts to electoral violence in some states

"However, I’m saddened by the reported isolated infractions during the elections and its aftermath in some states. I strongly condemn it. Also, the report of arson after the announcement of governorship results in one state did not represent who we truly are: peace-loving people.

"The physical and verbal assaults committed are unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ethos.

"Elections should be a celebration of our maturing democracy and freedom of choice and ought not to be moments of grief. I am particularly pained by cases of ethnic slurs, which are capable of creating needless mis-characterisation reported in some locations," Tinubu stated.

Tinubu sends a message to Nigerians, reveals crucial plans,

The president-elect has assured of inclusive governance while calling Nigerians to trust in the APC-led government, noting it will deliver on its mandate, going forward.

"My appeal is for us to rise above our differences, which, in reality, are fewer than the valued strings that bind us together as a people irrespective of the circumstances of our births.

"As former governor of Lagos State, I can attest to the strength in our diversity and togetherness. As your President-elect, it is that spirit of inclusiveness we engendered in Lagos that I intend to bring into national governance so that together we can attain our full potentials.

"I will give priority to expanding the civic space and safeguarding citizens' freedom to exercise their rights within the bounds of the law.

"Indeed, the elections are over. The people have voted to elect their governors and state legislators that will serve them for the next four years. The time for leadership and governance is now upon us.

"I am ready to work with you all as your President. I will be a worthy partner you can trust and rely on as we all bond together, in unity of purpose and renewed hope for, the betterment of our blessed country and beloved people."

2023 presidential election: Tinubu to get set as Labour Party's Peter Obi makes smart move

In another development, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the Labour Party's Peter Obi formally petitions Presidential Election Tribunal Saturday, February 25, election, has officially submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the presidential election.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

Tanko said:

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

Source: Legit.ng