Nigeria's president has boasted about the ability of his administration to curb vote-buying in the just-concluded elections

President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he gave the electorates across the country a useful advise ahead of the polls

According to the president, he urged the voters to collect the money offered to them by the candidates seeking elective office but still vote their conscience

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that he did his best to ensure that vote-buying did not mar the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that the president meeting with the outgoing United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, at the State House in Abuja, said that he told Nigerian electorates to collect money from candidates vying for elective positions at the election but vote their conscience.

President Buhari has explained how he curbed vote-buying during the past elections. Photo: Muhammadu Buahri

The president added that given the opportunity for a free and fair election as well as non-interference, as witnessed in the 2023 polls, Nigerians as a people have proved to be capable of deciding their leaders.

Expressing satisfaction with the Nigerians' passion for upholding the nation's democracy and its processes, Buhari said from the choices made by the citizens, Nigeria’s democracy had truly matured.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson said that Nigerians are realising their power over politicians seeking elective offices.

Shehu said:

“People are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do. I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election.

“But I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost. With the currency change, there was no money to spread around but even then, I told voters to take the money and vote according to their consciences.”

