The just-concluded governorship elections continue to attract condemnation from different quarters

The European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria said the exercise failed to live up to expectations

Pro-democracy group, the Centre for Democracy and Development, also lamented over the intimidation of voters

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, March 20, the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria 2023 knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to meet Nigeria’s electoral process expectations.

In his preliminary statement on the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, Barry Andrews, said Nigerians hungered for democracy and were ready to be involved in the electioneering process.

Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC has been constantly criticised for conducting elections below the expectations of Nigerans.

However, he noted the appetite was lost due to failures by the political elite and INEC.

Part of the statement posted on the Twitter page of the EU in Nigeria, Andrews said:

“Public confidence and trust in INEC were severely damaged on 25 February due to lack of transparency and operational failures in the conduct of the federal level polls.

“Polling on election day was disrupted by multiple incidents of thuggery and intimidation of voters, polling officials, observers, and journalists. Lagos, Kano, and other states in the southern and central parts were the most affected.

“Unfortunately, there were many casualties and fatalities. Vote-buying, also directly observed by EU EOM observers, further detracted from the appropriate conduct of the elections.”

Violence, distrust in INEC undermined guber, assembly elections - CDD

Similarly, pro-democracy group, the Centre for Democracy and Development said that the March 18 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections were undermined by acts of violence, vote-buying and citizens’ distrust in INEC.

The group made this known in a post-election press briefing, details of which were shared on its Twitter page on Monday, March 20.

MC Oluomo issues threat to Non-APC supporters in Lagos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, had, before the election, warned those who won’t vote for the ruling party in Lagos to stay at home.

MC Oluomo, the Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, issued the threat in a viral video.

Nigerians who reacted to the threats alleged that security agencies had been compromised in the state for not arresting the ruling party’s chieftain.

Tinubu has reversed gains made in Nigeria’s democracy, says Atiku

On his part, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has accused the president-elect Bola Tinubu of promoting dictatorship and tribal supremacy.

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate made the comment in reaction to the suppression of voters during the Lagos state governorship election.

He further stated that Tinubu had reversed the democratic gains made by Nigeria over the years.

