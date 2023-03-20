Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the Saturday, March 18 governorship election

The candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor has described the exercise as a sham

According to him, he is ready to challenge the mandate given to him by the people of Lagos state

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Sanwo-Olu received 762,134 votes, winning in 19 local government areas to be re-elected governor in the election.

Rhodes-Vivour finished a distant second, winning in only two LGAs where he received 312,329 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olajide Adediran, finished third with 62,449 votes.

However, Rhodes-Vivour had just before the announcement of the results officially claimed on Twitter on Sunday, March 19, that the election was marred by violence and voter disenfranchisement.

He also claimed that he is the genuine winner of the election but he did not explain how he won the election.

He said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters, for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

“However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty. Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for & what Lagos truly represents.

“Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday.

The Labour Party candidate added:

“In light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians.

“More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election. I am a champion of the people. We are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver.

“This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality & falsehoods. A fight for FREEDOM is never easily won. Every vote cast for me was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count. Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend you."

INEC REC reacts to a death threat, sends strong warning to politicians in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Lagos state, Olusegun Agbaje, said he won’t be intimidated by death threats sent to him by some aggrieved politicians, following the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, held on Saturday, March 18.

It was reported that while speaking during the collation of the election results in Lagos, on Sunday, March 19, Agbaje, said he was not afraid of death.

He insisted that elections are won at the polling units and not at the collation centre.

