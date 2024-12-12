Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has lashed out at the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, over the $2.9 billion released for rehabilitating the 3 local refineries in Nigeria.

The Coalition’s spokesperson, Otunba Olaosebikan Aremu, asked why Kyari and others in the NNPCL have failed to respond to Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Femi Falana's (SAN) questions.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Tower, Falana said:

“NNPCL has not explained to Nigerians why the $2.9billion earmarked for the refineries has been diverted,”

Aremu urged Kyari to explain to Nigerians why the Warri and Kaduna refineries are still not working

As reported by Leadership, he said this in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 11.

He said NNPCL should tell Nigerians the dates to expect the opening of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“The NNPCL, as usual, has kept us in the dark. Nigerians demand answers to the questions raised by their lawyers. We want to know if the amount received by the NNPCL is $2.9 billion or if it is more or less than that; we want to know what has happened to the funds, tell us if it was diverted as poised by Falana; if the money was utilised correctly, come out and give Nigerians account of how it was expended.”

“Why Port Harcourt Refinery Is not Working up to optimal Levels"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PENGASSAN national president Festus Osifo on Thursday disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery is not functioning at full capacity.

He revealed that while the refinery has resumed operations, there are still some specific equipment issues that need to be addressed for the facility to operate at an optimal capacity.

Osifo, who is also the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, explained why the Warri refinery might be operational before the new Port Harcourt facility.

