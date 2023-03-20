INEC on Wednesday, March 22, declares LP's Alex Otti winner of the Abia 2023 governorship election after the final collation of results

Professor Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer of the election, disclosed Otti scored a total of 175,467 votes to beat his main challenger, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the PDP, who won a total of 88,529 votes

Meanwhile, this is the first state that Labour Party would win in the 2023 governorship election held across 28 states

The state result from the governorship election in Abia state has been announced.

Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party is the Governor Elect, Abia State. Photo credit: Dr. Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

Quick facts about Otti, Abia Governor-elect

The governorship seat in Abia state for the March 18 election was contested keenly by Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu of the APP, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party, Professor Greg Ibe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Chief Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Alex Otti was former bank CEO

“I started a journey in 2015 and have not got to my destination yet. I have two options: either continue until I get to the destination or go back to where I was coming from. I cannot stop midway. If I have to go back to where I was coming from, then, there wouldn’t have been any need to start the journey in the first place. The only real option open to me, therefore is to continue to my destination.”

Those were the words of Alex Otti, governor-elect of Abia, in a newspaper interview in 2022. And on this day in 2023, the former bank Chief arrived at his destination. Otti had tried twice under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but failed, but his first journey under Labour Party took him to his destination.

According to Professor Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer of the election, Otti scored a total of 175,467 votes to beat his main challenger, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered a total of 88,529 votes.

Alex Otti ended PDP’s 24-year Reign in Abia. Photo credit: Dike Chukwumerije

Source: Facebook

Below are five things to know about Otti:

1. EARLY LIFE: Alex Otti was born in 1965

He was born on the 18th of February 1965 in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia state to the family of Late Pastor Mr. & Mrs. Lazarus Weze Otti.

2. EDUCATION: Alex Otti studied and took some international courses abroad

Otti attended the Ngwa high school and secondary technical school, Okpuala Ngwa in Abia state. He graduated with a first-class degree in Economics from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

He also got an MBA degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Alex Otti took some international courses in institutions like Columbia business, Stanford business school and Wharton business school.

It is official, Alex Otti is Governor-elect for Abia State. Photo credit: Amanda Chisom

Source: Facebook

3. CAREER: Alex Otti was Former bank CEO

He started his banking career in 1989 with the Nigeria international bank, then moved to Nigerian intercontinental merchant bank ltd.

In 1992, he joined societe bancaire Nigeria limited (Merchant bankers) before moving to the United bank of Africa (UBA) as the principal manager overseeing the bank’s corporate banking sector for the entire south division.

In 2001, he joined First Bank of Nigeria as Assistant General Manager, and was later appointed as executive director, commercial banking. In 2011, he moved from First bank Nigeria to Diamond bank as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. He retired from the banking sector in 2014.

4. POLITICS: Alex Otti joined APGA in 2015

He was a Gubernatorial candidate of Abia state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015. Otti was declared as the winner of the election after the court of appeal removed Okezie Ikpeazu of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but the decision was reversed by the Supreme court. He had a stint under the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his ambition hit the rock under APGA for the second time.

5. Alex Otti was THISDAY BOARD MEMBER

The governor-elect of Abia is a member of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspaper. He is also a columnist. Under the title, “Outside The Box”, Otti pens down his thoughts on a wide range of issues. From politics to economy to security, name it.

He has no doubt pulled one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 governorship election, having sent the PDP that has governed Abia since 1999 into retirement. Otti now has the opportunity to do many things, but two stand out – one is to practicalise the ideas he has been espousing through his column and the second is to think out of the box, just as his column title says.

INEC finally declares winner of Abia governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia, Alex Otti, as the winner of the March 18 poll in the southeast state.

Otti polled 175,467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 88,529 votes.

Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) scored 28,972 votes.

