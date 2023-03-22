The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba state has been slammed for its declaration of results in Taraba state

The electoral body declared Kefas Agbu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the gubernatorial polls after polling 257,926

Meanwhile, second place Sani Yahaya of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), has vowed to challenge the outcome in court

The aftermath of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Nigeria has been greeted with much criticism bordering on electoral fraud, violence, voter inducement and many others.

In Taraba state, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Sani Yahaya, has challenged the outcome of the election, stating that he is the winner of the election and not Kefas Agbu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP's Kefas Agbu was declared winner by INEC after polling 257,926 votes. Photo: Kefas Agbu

As reported by TheCable, Yahaya on Tuesday, March 21, told journalists that the outcome of the election would be contested in court.

He said:

“We are confident that the victory is ours. We would challenge the result through every legal means and claim our victory.

“Our victory is certain and we would retain it. I call on Taraba people to stay calm. We would challenge the results because I am the duly elected governor of Taraba state.

“That mandate cannot be stolen. We have initiated the process and we are on course.”

INEC declared PDP's Agbu winner after polling 257,926 votes ahead of Yahaya, who polled 202,277.

Yahaya decried that electoral fraud marred the election while noting that Agbu's emergence was also fraudulent.

He said:

“The process continues in line with the guidelines. Taraba is used to enduring injustice by writing fictitious results. Luckily, the electoral act as amended has made provisions for all results to be reviewed."

