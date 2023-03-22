The governor of Benue state is making preparations for the May 29, 2023 handover of power transition

On Wednesday, March 22, Governor Ortom set up a transition committee that would be in charge of the transition of power to the new administration in the state, the APC

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia is the new governor of Benue state and is expected to start work from May 29, 2023, and would rule the people of Benue state in the next four years

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday, March 22, set up a transition committee that will prepare for the handover of the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

The governor who presided over the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Government House in Makurdi announced the composition of the committee, Daily Trust reported.

Ortom sets up a transition committee ahead of May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

The task of the Transition Committee

Ortom named the head of the transition committee to be the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Prof Tony Ijohor SAN with all members of the State Executive Council as members.

The Director of the EXCO, Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The governor said the committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks.

2023 Benue governorship polls: Three key reasons why Rev. Alia won

On Monday, March 21, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the Benue state governor-elect.

Alia cruised to a landslide victory after polling 473,933 votes ahead of his rival Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 223,913.

However, some key factors that handed Alia victory at the governorship polls are as follows.

APC defeats PDP in Benue's government house, details emerge

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2 polling units in the Benue state government house in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia has polled 130 votes to defeat Tinus Uba, the candidate of the PDP, who garnered 43 votes at the Art theatre polling unit 011.

At the second polling unit, the Protocol Polling Unit, Alia of the APC garnered 36 votes, while Uba of the PDP got 10.

Source: Legit.ng