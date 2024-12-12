Romelu Lukaku’s recent run of underwhelming performances has continued to attract strong criticism from various corners

The Belgian attacker, who was signed in the summer to replace Victor Osimhen at Napoli, has recorded just two goals in his last nine appearances

An Italian football expert has criticised Antonio Conte while also aiming a subtle jab at the former Chelsea star after his string of poor displays

Romelu Lukaku and Napoli have faced a surge of criticism, especially in the wake of their consecutive defeat against Lazio.

The Neapolitan club, which started the season in sensational form, has seen its momentum under Antonio Conte falter as the campaign progresses. Lukaku, in particular, has found himself under intense scrutiny.

Romelu Lukaku looks dejected during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 08, 2024. Image: Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

Signed as a replacement for former striker Victor Osimhen, the Belgian initially seemed to meet expectations seamlessly.

However, his strong start to the season has taken a significant downturn. According to data from FotMob, Lukaku recorded seven goal involvements in his first six appearances, but he has managed only two in his last nine outings for the club.

What makes Lukaku’s slump even more concerning is his overall lacklustre impact on the pitch, with his gameplay and influence appearing diminished.

This dip in form has not gone unnoticed, with fans and stakeholders of the Italian club voicing their frustrations. Among the latest to weigh in is veteran Italian journalist, Paolo Del Genio.

In a recent interview, Del Genio criticised Antonio Conte and took a subtle jab at Lukaku, comparing his performances unfavourably to those of Osimhen.

Italian journalist trolls Lukaku

In an interview captured by Tutto Napoli, the veteran football expert detailed:

“Osimhen offers more solutions than Lukaku, who requires a specific type of football. You can serve Osimhen with crosses or balls in behind.

Maybe Lukaku is stronger in tight spaces and technically, but his presence demands more intricate plays. With Osimhen, you can solve problems even with a long ball that could turn into a goal. Lukaku doesn’t have the same mobility as Osimhen.”

Criticising Conte’s decision to persist with Lukaku despite his poor form, Del Genio added:

“…If Lukaku has a bad day, like against Lazio, by the 60th minute, it would be right to find an alternative solution.”

Conte himself recently criticised Lukaku’s display against Lazio. The Italian tactician expressed his displeasure with the forward’s performance, despite keeping him on the pitch for 89 minutes.

Why Napoli made a mistake signing Lukaku

Legit.ng in another report detailed reasons why Napoli made a mistake in replacing Osimhen with Lukaku.

The Belgian forward was signed in the summer to replace the Nigerian striker, who unceremoniously exited the Italian club during the transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng