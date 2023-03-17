An advocacy group has frowned at the narrative some of the political campaigns have taken in the last few days

The Rebuild Nigeria Movement worldwide condemned the threats issued by some political actors a few days before the governorship elections

The group noted that voter intimidation and harassment should not be used as a campaign tool by politicians and their supporters

FCT, Abuja - The Rebuild Nigeria Movement worldwide has warned supporters of politicians against threatening Nigerians due to their political preferences to desist from such.

Amb. James Erebuoye, the group’s national coordinator, issued the warning in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 17, ahead of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections nationwide.

Amb. Erebuoye said voter intimidation and harassment should not be part of Nigeria's budding democracy. Photo credit: Rebuild Nigeria Movement

He called on the political class and their supporters against using primordial and religious sentiments for their campaigns.

He also warned supporters of some candidates against threatening Nigerians of different extraction residing outside their states of origin to vote for their candidates.

Erebuoye, also the president of the Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, advised Nigerians to see themselves as one, irrespective of tribe, religion and other sentiments, wherever they reside.

His words:

“No matter where you come from, as long as you are a Nigerian, you have no restriction of movement and have the right to call any part of the country your home irrespective of your political affiliation.

“You should be allowed to vote for a candidate of your choice during elections without intimidation.

“Only lazy and visionless people discriminate amongst themselves; our goal should be building a prosperous and a better Nigeria where all will live in peace and harmony.”

He noted that if Nigerians could contest elective positions in the United States and other parts of the world without any form of discrimination and emerge victorious, there should be no political hindrance in the country.

