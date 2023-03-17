APC chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned those who won’t vote for the party in Lagos to stay at home

Oluomo, who is the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee issued the threat in a viral video

Nigerians who reacted to the threats alleged that the security agencies had been compromised in the state for not arresting Oluomo

Oshodi - The Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned Lagosians ahead of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election to stay home if they won’t vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

MC Oluomo stated that those who won't vote the APC should stay indoors. Photo credit: LAPMC

Source: UGC

In a viral video, MC Oluomo is seen addressing supporters of the ruling party ahead of the election.

Explicitly referring to non-indigenes, Oluomo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home.”

MC Oluomo’s threats spark outrage on social media

Nigerians on social media have been commenting on the viral video of Mc Oluomo threatening Lagosians over the forthcoming elections.

While some called for the arrest of the APC chieftain, others decried the silence of security agencies over the threats.

FS Yusuf wrote:

“The only reason why MC Oluomo is still walking freely is because he is Yoruba. Should I re-echo the complicity of the police in the electoral violence making rounds in Lagos!????

“Later, Ben Hundeyin will want to go into a disgraceful altercation in defence of their incompetence.”

Dr. Ope Banwo wrote:

“This is MC Oluomo threatening Igbos and ‘Mama Chukwudis’ to stay at home if they don’t want to vote for APC. Shame on this thug and all tribal irredentists seeking to divide us along tribal lines because of elections. Let’s all come out En Mass and put this clown to shame.”

Adeola Fayehun wrote:

“First, he begged, and now he’s threatening Igbos in Lagos ahead of Saturday’s election. If MC Oluomo should be from another ethnicity, he would have been arrested. This is not right!”

MC Oluomo's associate threatens Nollywood actresses for not supporting Tinubu

Recall that one Koko Zaria, an associate of MC Oluomo, recently threatened Nollywood actresses Adunni Ade and Kemi Afolabi for not supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In the video that went viral on social media, Zaria condemned the movie stars in connection with the recently held presidential election.

He also said the actresses would know what befell them whenever he meets them face-to-face.

We own Lagos, Nigeria - MC Oluomo’s son brags after Tinubu’s victory

Earlier, the son of MC Oluomo, King Westt, boasted that the APC owns Lagos and Nigeria after Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election.

On his Instagram page, the US-based student said Tinubu’s victory had cemented Nigeria as APC’s stronghold.

However, the comments by Mc Olumo’s son sparked outrage among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng