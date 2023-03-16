Indigenous rapper Naira Marley has taken to social media with a post declaring his preferred gubernatorial candidate

According to the Soapy hitmaker, incumbent governor and APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has his full support

The rapper’s post sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media with many criticising his choice

The upcoming gubernatorial election has seen public figures and celebrities coming out to declare support for their preferred candidate and one such person is Naira Marley.

Just recently, the Mafo hitmaker took to social media with a post letting all and sundry know that he would be supporting All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Rapper Naira Marley declares support for Sanwo-Olu. Photo: @nairamarley/@jidesanwoolu

“For me, Sanwo-Olu again ni o,” the rapper wrote in his post.

Nigerians react to Naira Marley's choice

As expected, the singer’s declaration which comes just a few days before the poll sparked reactions from netizens.

Read some comments sighted below:

designa231 said:

"He has no weight … just shameless."

ibezinto said:

"If them pay me money wey them pay you for APC I go say the same thing."

soloblinkz said:

"What do you expect from someone that is supporting TBoy ."

dammyola33 said:

"If u like kill yourself sanwolu once more. I will vote for a young, vibrant, dynamic person rather wasting it to a smoker."

iamdx2 said:

"@nairamarley that was threatened not to start a protest at Eliganza at the second Toll-gate ? That people came out on the said date he tweeted to kick start the protest but ran back into his shell. Is now writing this .. If not for Run-Town and Falz we won't have had a protest..."

