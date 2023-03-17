PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, has reiterated that he is still in the race

Jandor dispelled rumoured in some quarters that he has stepped down in his quest to occupy Alausa

The PDP chieftain also stated that the party is not in alliance with any other political party ahead of the polls

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Lagos - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, has urged residents to vote for him in the Saturday, March 18 election, saying that he would give them a breath of fresh air.

Jandor, who said that he has not stepped down for the candidate of any other political party, added that his government would turn the state around if he is elected into office.

Jandor has insisted that he is not stepping down for any other candidate in the Lagos governorship race. Photo credit: Lagos PDP

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday, March 16, Jandor stated that no party candidate has ever campaigned the way he has campaigned in the last few months.

The text of the press conference which was sent to Legit.ng quoted Jandor as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Lagos PDP is not in alliance with any political party. The rumour in some quarters that I stepped down for the candidate of another party is false.

“We are not in alliance with any political party. As the party’s candidate, I am not stepping down for anybody..”

Jandor’s wife urges electorate to vote for PDP, hosts Lagos women leaders

The Guardian reports that Jandor’s wife, Mrs Mariam Adediran has assured Lagos state women and youths of good governance if her husband emerges as the state governor.

Mrs Adediran, who dispelled rumours about her husband on social media, criticized a campaign of calumny against her family.

She made the comment at a public engagement with the party’s women leader and other members of the PDP family across the 20 councils of the state.

MC Oluomo issues threats against non-APC voters ahead of guber election

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned those who won’t vote for the party in Lagos to stay at home.

MC Oluomo, the Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, issued the threat in a viral video.

The threat by MC Oluomo sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media.

MC Oluomo’s associate threatens Nollywood actresses for not supporting Tinubu

Recall that one Koko Zaria, an associate of MC Oluomo, recently threatened Nollywood actresses Adunni Ade and Kemi Afolabi for not supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In the video that went viral on social media, Zaria condemned the movie stars in connection with the recently held presidential election.

He also said the actresses would know what befell them whenever he meets them face-to-face.

Source: Legit.ng