The controversial son of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), King Westt, has once again stirred the emotions of Nigerians

In reaction to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as the president-elect, King Westt took to his Insta-story to declare who the true owners of Lagos and Nigeria are

King Westt is a massive supporter of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, same as his father, MC Oluomo, and his comment about the actual owners of Lagos and Nigeria has stirred the ire of Nigerians

The son of former NURTW boss King Westt has stirred the anger of many netizens, especially Peter Obi supporters, during the 2023 Presidential elections.

King Westt, in his latest trolling of the Obidient movement, shared a comment noting that his father, in association with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has now taken over the control of Nigeria and now owns it along with Lagos state.

MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, has sparked emotions online as he declares that this father, in association with Tinubu, owns Nigeria. Photo credit: @kingwestt/@kingmcoluomo/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Westt's allusion came hours after his political principal, Bola Tinubu, was declared the President-elect of Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The young man further stated in his post that the current Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would be re-elected back into office.

See King Westt's post bragging about his father and his political principal being the owners of Lagos and Nigeria:

See how netizens reacted to MC Oluomo's son's comment about the actual owners of Lagos

@pearlmeggie:

"Okan baba e oni bale."

@iameniolamyde:

"See the weird tribal mark. Shey e ngbo oro werey lenu Okola?

@governorscousin:

This internet bring see finish sha!

@mzzdeima:

"How you open your mouth and say rubbish everytime in a sensitive period amazes me."

@__iam.alpha:

"Father and son bulling us on a promax levelNigeria my country."

@vivianlam_glamour:

"Why are u pple giving him attention? Even with money, You can’t buy class. Rest boy."

@thennamdikanaga:

"This one is a lost cause. But I’m surprised because? Mtcheeeeeew."

@rachyy___x:

"Is not your fault , na inec cause am Cus how small pikin like this wey no get sense go say na them get Nigeria."

MC Oluomo and his ‘Boys’ scatter dance floor in video as Bola Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s new president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier today that It was a moment of joy and celebration for a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executive, MC Oluomo, whose support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been handsomely rewarded.

MC Oluomo began celebrating shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, the country’s new president-elect.

The NURTW boss and his ‘boys’, who appeared to have been monitoring the result collation announcement, were spotted dancing and chanting Tinubu’s nickname in a viral video sighted online.

Source: Legit.ng