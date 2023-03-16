Atiku Abubakar says the APC’s eagerness for world leaders to congratulate Bola Tinubu reeks of desperation

The PDP presidential candidate stated that the move by the ruling party was an indication that Tinubu did not win the election

An APC chieftain recently urged Joe Biden, U.S. president, to call the president-elect and congratulate him

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the campaign team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for shopping for endorsements and begging United States President, Joe Biden, to call to congratulate Bola Tinubu.

APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, had taken to Twitter to say that although the US State Department had congratulated Tinubu, there was a need for Biden to add his voice as both the US and Nigeria shared a historical relationship.

Atiku said Tinubu's desperation for endorsements indicates he didn't win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16, Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Fani-Kayode’s remarks were evidence of desperation.

Shaibu described Fani-Kayode’s action as appalling, adding that Tinubu and his team have been desperate for foreign recognition.

Part of the statement read:

“After being the beneficiary of the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria, Tinubu and his ilk are now running from pillar to post, begging western powers to recognise Tinubu. This is the height of desperation.

“It is reminiscent of the Sani Abacha days when the maximum ruler tried to ingratiate himself with the West after refusing to recognise MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12 election and deciding to seize power over a people that did not want him.

“Even the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated expressly that Nigeria’s election was below the expectation of Nigerians.

“Several credible media houses locally and internationally, as well as EU observers, have all questioned the credibility of this election. Yet, Tinubu and his ilk want a stamp of approval on it? What a joke!”

Shaibu noted that even Chatham House, an independent policy institute based in London, in an analysis by one of its fellows, said the February 25 presidential election showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission failed to learn new lessons.

He advised Tinubu’s campaign team to save their strength for the legal challenge in the coming weeks rather than beg the US President for recognition.

APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu admits 2023 polls had flaws

On his part, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has corroborated sentiments that the 2023 general elections had some flaws.

Adamu, however, stated that despite the flaws, the ruling party deserved to win the presidential election and majority seats in the National Assembly.

The former governor of Nasarawa state categorically said there are no perfect elections across the globe.

Financial Times says Nigeria’s presidential election was badly flawed

Meanwhile, the London-based newspaper Financial Times says Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election is “badly flawed.”

The London-based publication made its stance known in its editorial published on Thursday, March 2.

The newspaper said the Nigerian election failed to set the example needed for West Africa, where leaders have extended term limits or resorted to seizing power through the barrel of a gun.

