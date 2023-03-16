Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has gotten the nod of the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide in his quest to be the next Benue governor

The influential group directed residents of the north-central state to vote for the Catholic priest as their next chief executive

The youth council noted that the incumbent government in Benue has not addressed the needs of the people

Makurdi - The umbrella body of the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidature, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for Saturday, March 18, governorship election in Benue state.

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide president, Hon. Mike Msuaan, made the group's position known in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16.

According to the Tiv Youth group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state has lost focus and cannot be trusted with leadership any more.

He stated that the inability of the present PDP government to tackle simple issues of governance had disqualified anyone contesting for such an exalted position on the platform, worse of all, promising to continue with the draconian policies of the Samuel Ortom administration.

The group said:

"In arriving at this position, we have painstakingly considered the working document of the various candidates, their pedigree and their ability to meet the people's yearnings.

Rev. Dr Hyacinth Alia has worked in rural areas for several years, and bests understand our people's difficulty.

"Over the years, the PDP government failed to tackle the issue of insecurity in the state. The people have been living in IDP camps without trying to reset them.

There has been no significant development in the state, workers and pensioners have continued to suffer untold hardship, occasioned by the notorious non-payment despite bailouts and other intervention funds sent by the federal government to the state."

The Tiv Youth group admonished the people to reject Hon. Titus Uba of the PDP, alleging that as Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly, he has aided and abetted the maladministration in the state.

Guber election: Nasarawa govt planning to buy votes - Stakeholders

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Nasarawa, stakeholders in the state say they have uncovered plans by the ruling government to buy votes during the forthcoming guber election.

The stakeholders also accused the state government of whipping up religious sentiments before the election.

They urged residents of the state to reject the APC-led government and vote for the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu.

APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu admits 2023 polls had flaws

On his part, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has corroborated sentiments that the 2023 general elections had some flaws.

Adamu, however, stated that despite the flaws, the ruling party deserved to win the presidential election and majority seats in the National Assembly.

The former governor of Nasarawa state categorically said there are no perfect elections across the globe.

Source: Legit.ng